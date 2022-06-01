2,317 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,712,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $22.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,297.65. 45,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,265. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,465.61 and its 200-day moving average is $2,671.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,300.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,305.49.

In other Alphabet news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 550,282 shares of company stock worth $21,681,939. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.