2,376 Shares in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Bought by Eudaimonia Advisors LLC

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SKYY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,090.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $70.42 on Wednesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $119.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.