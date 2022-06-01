$24.05 Million in Sales Expected for Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) will post $24.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.90 million to $24.20 million. Sientra posted sales of $20.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sientra will report full-year sales of $95.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $95.30 million to $95.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $119.80 million, with estimates ranging from $117.70 million to $121.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 498.54% and a negative net margin of 71.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sientra from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sientra in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.89.

Sientra stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,219,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,137. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.11. Sientra has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $9.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIEN. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra in the first quarter worth $2,160,000. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,232,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 867,500 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra in the fourth quarter worth $3,178,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 40.9% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,646,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 767,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 529,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

