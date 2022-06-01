2,790 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Bought by Eudaimonia Advisors LLC

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

USMV opened at $73.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.06 and its 200-day moving average is $76.08. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

