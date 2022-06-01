28,160 Shares in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Acquired by Bivin & Associates Inc.

Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Bivin & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,128,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 16,368 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,625 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,030,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $50.30. 2,070,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.01.

