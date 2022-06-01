$3.48 Million in Sales Expected for Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) will announce $3.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.90 million. Solid Biosciences posted sales of $3.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full-year sales of $9.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 million to $15.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.57 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $20.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Solid Biosciences had a negative net margin of 660.25% and a negative return on equity of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

SLDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $17.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

In related news, COO Joel Solomon Zev Schneider sold 30,504 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $33,554.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,319,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,075,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 153,862 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,224,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after buying an additional 937,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 660,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

SLDB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.58. 20,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,047. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. Solid Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy.

