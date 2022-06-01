3,173 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Acquired by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $131.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.16 and its 200 day moving average is $187.94. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $117.08 and a twelve month high of $258.40.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.10.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

