$32.23 Million in Sales Expected for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $32.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for argenx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.13 million and the highest is $41.50 million. argenx reported sales of $320.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 89.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year sales of $163.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $124.50 million to $197.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $457.62 million, with estimates ranging from $360.27 million to $568.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover argenx.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.08) by $0.72. argenx had a negative net margin of 147.47% and a negative return on equity of 32.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARGX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of argenx from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of argenx from €350.00 ($376.34) to €370.00 ($397.85) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.53.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $307.86. 2,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,160. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 1.11. argenx has a twelve month low of $249.50 and a twelve month high of $356.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in argenx by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in argenx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of argenx by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile (Get Rating)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on argenx (ARGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.