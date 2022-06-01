$333.65 Million in Sales Expected for Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) will report $333.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fluence Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $215.59 million to $448.47 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fluence Energy will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fluence Energy.

FLNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.84.

FLNC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.84. 27,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,751. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.81. Fluence Energy has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $39.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,061,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,333,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,597,000 after acquiring an additional 535,160 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,005,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth $62,854,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fluence Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,744,000 after buying an additional 94,533 shares during the last quarter.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

