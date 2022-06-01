34,300 Shares in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Bought by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,682,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,677,000 after buying an additional 399,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,998 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.4% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 4,877,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,912 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,299,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,504,000 after acquiring an additional 501,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,288,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,276,000 after purchasing an additional 131,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.05.

CCL opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average of $18.99. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.42). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.79) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,242,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

