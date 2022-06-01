3,533 Shares in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Purchased by Greenwich Investment Management Inc.

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 631.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 908.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $51.58 on Wednesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $57.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th.

