$357.97 Million in Sales Expected for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) will report $357.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $363.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $352.06 million. Conn’s posted sales of $363.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Conn’s had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $339.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CONN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Conn’s in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Conn’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONN traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $12.82. 41,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,452. Conn’s has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average is $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.99 million, a PE ratio of 3.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CONN. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Conn’s by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,181,000 after purchasing an additional 94,199 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

