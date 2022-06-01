360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Short Interest Update

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the April 30th total of 2,140,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on 360 DigiTech from $26.78 to $25.39 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 360 DigiTech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.35.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yunqi Capital Ltd purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,003,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,910,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259,304 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,984,000. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 7,922,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,440 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 10,956,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,646 shares during the period. 48.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.20. 34,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,735. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.61. 360 DigiTech has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.39. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 32.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. 360 DigiTech’s payout ratio is 18.32%.

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

