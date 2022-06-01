3,747 Shares in Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Bought by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Semler Scientific as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,612,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,203,000. Aravt Global LLC bought a new position in Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,637,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Semler Scientific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenire Partners LP bought a new position in Semler Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $4,456,000. Institutional investors own 44.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMLR. TheStreet cut Semler Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semler Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Semler Scientific from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.75.

SMLR stock opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.90. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.34.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.07). Semler Scientific had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 37.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

