$391.37 Million in Sales Expected for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) to post $391.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $366.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $422.60 million. Virtu Financial posted sales of $341.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $522.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.93 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VIRT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at $804,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 30,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $867,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,705.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,905,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $26.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of -0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.28. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $38.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

