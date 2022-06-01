3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the April 30th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

3i Group stock opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.96. 3i Group has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $20.23.

3i Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

