405 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Acquired by Standard Family Office LLC

Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 405 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,800,217 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,466,024,000 after buying an additional 204,921 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,935,194 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,351,918,000 after acquiring an additional 182,947 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,844,121 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,103,394,000 after buying an additional 299,687 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,420,992 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,004,160,000 after buying an additional 65,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,986,328 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $908,006,000 after purchasing an additional 147,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $5.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.19. 35,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,679,237. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $164.75 and a 52 week high of $239.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.79.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

NXPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.30.

NXP Semiconductors Profile (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.