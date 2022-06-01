429,016 Shares in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Bought by Inherent Group LP

Inherent Group LP acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 429,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,240,000. BellRing Brands comprises 2.1% of Inherent Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Inherent Group LP owned approximately 1.08% of BellRing Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 54.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 410.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 6.9% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the third quarter valued at about $234,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRBR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised BellRing Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

In other BellRing Brands news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.67 per share, for a total transaction of $47,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,772.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands stock opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.94. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.89.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $315.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.90 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

