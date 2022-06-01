4,335 Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Acquired by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $307,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 29,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,597,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,681. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IRM has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $53.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.83.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 161.44%.

About Iron Mountain (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

