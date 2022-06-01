437 Shares in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Acquired by Standard Family Office LLC

Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,635,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,030 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 2,317.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,911,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,340 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,053,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,210,000 after purchasing an additional 890,179 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,779,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 332.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 481,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,566,000 after purchasing an additional 369,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

OTIS stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.76. The stock had a trading volume of 21,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $71.07 and a 52 week high of $92.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.52.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

OTIS has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays raised Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.56.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

