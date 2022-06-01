4,595 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Purchased by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 738,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,374,000 after purchasing an additional 159,047 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,736,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,324,000 after buying an additional 56,786 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 59,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OKE opened at $65.85 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.75.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 110.98%.

Several analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

