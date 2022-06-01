4,601 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Purchased by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,728,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,751 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,421,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $728,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,631 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,909,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,852,000 after acquiring an additional 924,933 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Truist Financial by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,159,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,187,000 after purchasing an additional 915,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $49.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $44.85 and a twelve month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.85.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

