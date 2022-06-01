467 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Acquired by Greenwich Investment Management Inc.

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 12,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,728,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its position in shares of ASML by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 6,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $578.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $237.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $594.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $674.88. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $509.55 and a 12-month high of $895.93.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. ASML’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $4.1903 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on ASML from €800.00 ($860.22) to €710.00 ($763.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.44.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

