4,888 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Purchased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Tractor Supply by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,982,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,188,793,000 after purchasing an additional 170,276 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $514,039,000 after acquiring an additional 58,409 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 149.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,148 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,746,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,747,000 after acquiring an additional 91,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,696,000 after acquiring an additional 104,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSCO. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.05.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $187.36 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.84 and a 200 day moving average of $219.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

