50,000 Shares in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBU) Acquired by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth $10,085,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth $7,786,000. Dryden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth $6,431,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth $6,051,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth $5,043,000.

IVCBU stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.10. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $10.65.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

