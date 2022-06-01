50,000 Shares in Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCACU) Bought by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCACU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,448,000.

Shares of RCACU opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90.

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, media, and/or technology markets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Irvine, California.

