$507.67 Million in Sales Expected for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) will report sales of $507.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $499.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $515.20 million. Enphase Energy reported sales of $316.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year sales of $2.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stephens started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.68.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $186.00. 14,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,342,256. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $282.46. The firm has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 159.14 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total value of $695,983.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $7,500,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,960 shares of company stock valued at $22,248,358 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

