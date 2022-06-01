510 Shares in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Acquired by Standard Family Office LLC

Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 510 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in CRH by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in CRH by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in CRH by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CRH by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in CRH by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

CRH has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CRH from €58.00 ($62.37) to €59.00 ($63.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays raised CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Redburn Partners downgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.09.

CRH stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.65. 8,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,204. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.10 and its 200-day moving average is $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $37.47 and a 12 month high of $54.54.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.2266 dividend. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

