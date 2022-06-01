$515.44 Million in Sales Expected for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $515.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $495.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $545.45 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported sales of $501.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $519.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.93.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $501,229.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $1,163,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,639 shares of company stock worth $10,388,684 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,582,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,865,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,498 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,253,000. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,884,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,752,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,310,000 after buying an additional 882,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.37. 1,381,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,065. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $71.59 and a 52-week high of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.22 and a 200-day moving average of $83.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 417.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.41.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.