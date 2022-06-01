5,195 Shares in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Acquired by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 4th quarter worth $901,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CION Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $3,269,000. Alpha Omega Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Keith S. Franz bought 20,000 shares of CION Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $367,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Gatto bought 5,000 shares of CION Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $54,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 32,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,209.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 26,860 shares of company stock valued at $287,959. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CION traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.63. CION Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $15.09.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. CION Investment had a net margin of 47.28% and a return on equity of 8.18%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.90%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CION Investment from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

