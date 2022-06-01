53,159 Shares in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Acquired by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 53,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,998,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Nutrien by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,671,000 after purchasing an additional 361,614 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Nutrien by 404.5% in the 3rd quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 252,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,386,000 after purchasing an additional 202,647 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Nutrien by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 288,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,048,000 after purchasing an additional 123,147 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 35,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,109,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,780,000 after acquiring an additional 83,379 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTR. TD Securities raised their price target on Nutrien from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Nutrien in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Nutrien from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. assumed coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.05.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $97.22. 137,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,223,639. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $57.08 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.75.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. Research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.65%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

