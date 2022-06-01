55,201 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Bought by Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,201,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 7.1% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $187.17. 5,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,550. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $173.93 and a 1-year high of $222.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

