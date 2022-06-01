$569.05 Million in Sales Expected for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) to announce sales of $569.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Etsy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $585.90 million and the lowest is $546.78 million. Etsy posted sales of $528.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year sales of $2.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.71 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETSY shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Etsy from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Etsy from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Etsy from $220.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.10.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $81.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.80. Etsy has a one year low of $68.40 and a one year high of $307.75.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $308,029.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,300 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $6,058,677.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,825 shares of company stock valued at $14,912,152. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Etsy by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

