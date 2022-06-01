57,750 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Purchased by Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 57,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,000. Emerson Electric accounts for about 3.8% of Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 25,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 37.3% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 41,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 12.1% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

NYSE EMR traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $89.18. 13,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,235,152. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.69. The company has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $81.01 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.42.

Emerson Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.