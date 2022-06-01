$586.20 Million in Sales Expected for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) to post sales of $586.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bally’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $576.70 million and the highest is $601.90 million. Bally’s reported sales of $267.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 119%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full-year sales of $2.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $548.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.92 million. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Bally’s from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BALY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Bally’s by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bally’s in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Bally’s by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bally’s by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Bally’s by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BALY traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.90. The company had a trading volume of 335,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,098. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average is $33.14. Bally’s has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $59.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.36 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

