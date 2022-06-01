$6.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) will post sales of $6.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.09 billion to $6.92 billion. Sunoco reported sales of $4.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full-year sales of $27.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.14 billion to $30.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $30.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.05 billion to $36.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 70.31% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SUN shares. Citigroup upgraded Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sunoco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunoco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 1.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 31,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Sunoco by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Sunoco by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 17.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SUN stock opened at $41.24 on Friday. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $34.61 and a 12 month high of $46.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.00%.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

