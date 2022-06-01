622 Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Bought by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $258.24 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.17.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

