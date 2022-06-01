6,393 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Acquired by Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $1.89 on Wednesday, reaching $146.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,325,713 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.01. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

