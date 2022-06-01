64,405 Shares in Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Bought by Greenwich Investment Management Inc.

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 64,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Runway Growth Finance as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RWAY. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth $546,000.

RWAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Runway Growth Finance to $13.50 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Runway Growth Finance in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RWAY opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.84 and a 1-year high of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.40.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 52.70%. The company had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. This is an increase from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th.

In other Runway Growth Finance news, CEO R David Spreng acquired 5,000 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $61,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,950 over the last quarter.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late/growth stage venture companies.

