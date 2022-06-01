$69.95 Million in Sales Expected for Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) will report $69.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Paya’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.56 million and the lowest is $68.40 million. Paya reported sales of $63.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paya will report full year sales of $279.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $278.10 million to $280.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $314.85 million, with estimates ranging from $307.20 million to $330.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Paya.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.75 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PAYA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paya from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Paya in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Paya from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Paya from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.28.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYA opened at $5.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $777.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.04. Paya has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paya in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,903,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paya by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Paya during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,122,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paya by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Paya by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 191,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

