6,906 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Acquired by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,906 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.21.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $46.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.51. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $41.76 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.66%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

