7,250 Shares in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Bought by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned about 0.12% of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGJ. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 180.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 54.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter.

PGJ stock opened at $28.31 on Wednesday. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $62.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.55.

