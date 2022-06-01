735 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Acquired by Standard Family Office LLC

Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Skyworks Solutions makes up about 1.0% of Standard Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,532,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,168,628,000 after purchasing an additional 104,270 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,150,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $683,889,000 after purchasing an additional 333,007 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $483,924,000 after purchasing an additional 82,206 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $414,401,000 after purchasing an additional 501,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,037,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,102,000 after purchasing an additional 383,342 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.78.

SWKS stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.04. 13,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,574,747. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $97.59 and a one year high of $197.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.96.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

