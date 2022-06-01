$85.15 Million in Sales Expected for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) will report $85.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $88.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $81.99 million. Hallmark Financial Services posted sales of $101.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year sales of $340.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $324.20 million to $356.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $335.34 million, with estimates ranging from $297.57 million to $373.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.28). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $84.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.47 million.

HALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HALL traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $2.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,621. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $52.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 4.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 21,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. 19.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

