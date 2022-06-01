910 Shares in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Acquired by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on SAM shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $660.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $420.00 to $337.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Boston Beer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $554.60.

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $355.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -80.93 and a beta of 0.80. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $315.08 and a 12-month high of $1,118.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $418.87.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($2.21). The firm had revenue of $430.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.80 million. Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. Boston Beer’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total transaction of $391,083.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

