$926.61 Million in Sales Expected for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) will announce sales of $926.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gates Industrial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $918.02 million and the highest is $935.20 million. Gates Industrial posted sales of $915.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gates Industrial will report full-year sales of $3.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gates Industrial.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $893.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.69 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on GTES. Barclays cut their price target on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered Gates Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.88.

Gates Industrial stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.58. The stock had a trading volume of 28,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,315. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $208,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

