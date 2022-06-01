930 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Acquired by Standard Family Office LLC

Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 359,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,216,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,248,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Truist Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,195,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,236,000 after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on TFC shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.85.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.44. The company had a trading volume of 189,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,039,933. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $44.85 and a 52-week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

