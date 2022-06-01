93,752 Shares in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) Purchased by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 93,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 531.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,648,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 244,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $497,000.

IGBH traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $23.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,374. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average of $24.20. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $25.59.

