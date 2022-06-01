960 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Acquired by Bivin & Associates Inc.

Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 960 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% in the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 30,644 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.96.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.17. 259,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,804,494. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.79. The firm has a market cap of $87.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

