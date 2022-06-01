Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Lifted by Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,549 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,402 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,841,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $117.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.60. The company has a market cap of $206.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.89.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

